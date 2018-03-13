Dental hygiene students looking for patients

— Yakima Valley College Dental Hygiene students will conduct a dental screening clinic from 8 a.m. to noonon Monday, March 26.

They request patients between 18 and 45 years of age, who have not had a professional teeth cleaning for three or more years.

Prospective patients may call 509-574-4917 to schedule an appointment. Patients will pay a screening cost, which includes a credit applied towards the teeth cleaning fee. If patients do not wish to return for further treatment, no fee is charged for the screening appointment. All patients attending the screening will be entered in a drawing for a free Phillips Sonicare Power Tooth Brush.

The Dental Hygiene Program at Yakima Valley College provides comprehensive oral examinations by dental hygiene students. The YVC Dental Hygiene Clinic provides dental exams, x-rays, teeth cleaning, and sealants. Dental procedures that can be done in the dental hygiene school setting, such as non-complex fillings, are also performed. More extensive dental work and emergency care is referred to local care providers. Since the clinic is a learning institution, the student work is checked frequently by instructors. YVC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic provides affordable services and accepts patients covered by Washington Apple Health. Patients of all ages are seen throughout the academic year, including seniors and children. Spanish/English translation is available.



YVC’s Dental Hygiene Program is located in the Weston D. Brown Dental Hygiene Clinic at 1015 S. 16th Ave, Yakima, 98902. To learn more about the YVC Dental Hygiene Program, visit: www.yvcc.edu/bachelors.