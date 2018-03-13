Daily Sun logo

Glayds Marie Morford

As of Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Glayds Marie Morford, 84, of Wapato, died March 13, 2018, in Yakima.

She was born Aug. 28, 1933 in Brownstown.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

