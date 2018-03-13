Jimmy Liao, 83, Sunnyside, died March 3, 2018, in Sunnyside.

He was born Sept. 6, 1934 in Hong Kong, China.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 16, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Grave-side service will follow at 1 p.m. at Outlook Cemetery, Outlook.

