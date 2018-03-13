Level II sex offender registers with Yakima County Sheriff's Office Jose Villareal Livingston new living in the county

— A convicted Level II sex offender has registered with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office as a transient resident.

Jose Villareal Livingston is now living in the area, the Sheriff’s Office reported. He was convicted of aggravated sexual contact on June 23, 1995.

He is not currently wanted by law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office reported. But as a transient – or homeless – resident of the county, he is required to notify authorities he is living in the county and is required to check in weekly.