Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 12

Assist agency on Michael Court.

Parking problem on South Euclid Road.

Resident assist at Hillcrest Road and West Third Street.

Non-injury crash on Fir Street.

Welfare check on West Second Street.

Assist agency at South Euclid and Mountainview roads.

Driving under the influence at West Wine Country and Stover roads.

Welfare check on West Wine Country Road.

Resident assist on West Second Street.

MARCH 13

Assist agency on Pine Street, Mabton.

Residential alarm on South Euclid Road.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 12

Abandoned vehicle on Fifth Street.

Court order violation on Main Street.

Resident assist on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 12

Traffic stop at Washington Street and First Avenue.

Traffic stop on Glade Road.

Business alarm on Glade Road.

MARCH 13

Animal problem on High School Road.

Domestic call on Pine Street.

Wanted person on Pine Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 12

Parking problem on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Resident assist on Cascade Way.

Vehicle prowl on South Fourth Street.

Trespassing on Zillah Avenue.

Parking problem on West South Hill Road.

Prisoner transport on Wallace Way, Grandview.

Harassment on Homer Street.

Code enforcement on Park Drive.

Court order service on Heffron Street.

Lost property on South 13th Street.

Residential alarm on South 10th Street.

Harassment on West Riverside Avenue.

Prisoner transport on Tacoma Avenue.

Warrant service on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly conduct at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on South Fourth Street.

Disorderly conduct on South 11th Street.

Resident assist at South 16th Street and Franklin Court.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on Morgan Road.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Missing person at East Edison Avenue and East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Homer Street.

Vehicle theft on Rossier Street.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Civil matter on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on South Eighth Street.

Business alarm on Reith Way.

Traffic offense at South Hill Road and South Fourth Street.

MARCH 13

Suspicious activity on South Eighth Street.

Resident dispute on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on North First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 12

Traffic stop at Beam and Gurley roads, Granger.

Suspicious activity on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen property on Williamson Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop at Van Belle and Nichols roads, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Reeves Road, Sunnyside.

Lost property on East Zillah Drive, Granger.

Animal problem on First Avenue, Outlook.

Non-injury crash at Buena and Emerson roads, Zillah.

Assist agency on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Resident assist on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 12

Business alarm on West First Street.

Juvenile problem on South Kateri Lane.

Fraud on West First Street.

Welfare check on West Sixth Street.

Theft on West First Street.

Crash on West First Street.

Resident assist on North Frontage Road.

Domestic call on East Third Street.

Traffic stop at North Track Road and North Doris Street.

MARCH 13

Assist agency at South Wapato and Branch roads.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 12

Theft on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Informational call on South Sixth Street.

Vehicle theft on Zillah West Road.

Court order violation on Third Avenue.

Suspicious activity on North Eighth Street.

Informational call on Seventh Street.

Domestic call on Third Avenue.