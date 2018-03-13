Port session today focuses on Ostrom Mushroom Farms deal Port of Sunnyside commissioners to consider extending purchase and sale agreement

— Port of Sunnyside commissioners will meet in a special session today, Tuesday, March 13, to consider extending a purchase and sale agreement with Ostrom Mushroom Farms.

Last year, the company and port announced plans to open a new facility in the Sunnyside area.

The meeting takes place at 3 p.m. in the Port of Sunnyside administrative building at 2640 E. Edison Ave.

During the meeting, port commissioners will also convene an executive session relating directly to the real estate sale purchase and sale agreement.

Following the executive session, Port officials must reconvene before adjourning.