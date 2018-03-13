Prosser School District plans safe schools program

— The School District is organizing a community program on school safety for 6 p.m. Monday, March 19.

The program will include information on "how our schools prepare for emergencies and what parents should do if a school emergency occurs," a release by district officials said.

The program follows a Feb. 27 incident in which a small bomb was found at Prosser High School. High school students were removed from the campus while police searched for other explosive devices.

It also comes five days after the political action committee Women's March organized school walk outs nationwide.

The March 19 program will be at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive, and is open to the public, School District officials said.