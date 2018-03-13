Rep. Johnson re-opens Yakima office

ZILLAH — Rep. Norm Johnson has re-opened his district office at 421 N. 20th Ave.
“It’s good to be back home and visiting with people in our district office,” said Johnson, R-Yakima.
The 14th District lawmaker temporarily closed the Yakima office during the session and maintained an office in Olympia from Jan. 8 to March 8.
He re-opened the district office Monday, March 12.
It is staffed by legislative assistant Gale Sackman.
“As a state representative, it’s important that I keep in touch with the concerns of the district. The Yakima office provides easy access to the citizens I serve,” Johnson said. “I encourage folks to drop by and visit with their questions, concerns and ideas about state government and the Legislature.”
The office is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You can also reach Rep. Johnson by calling 509-454-7210 or via email at norm.johnson@leg.wa.gov.
