Sunnyside Fire Calls

SUNNYSIDE FIRE
MARCH 12
Aid call on Parkland Drive. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Emerald Road. Two patients transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Basic life support patient transported from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Toppenish.
Aid call on Homer Street. No transport.
Aid call on Parkland Drive. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
MARCH 13
Airlift assistance at Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Lift assist on Ida Belle Street.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Homer Street. Aid refused.
Aid call on Green Giant Road. Aid refused.
