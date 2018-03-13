Three taken to hospital for injuries

— Two people from Toppenish and a man from Lake Oswego, Ore. are recovering from injuries sustained in a crash Monday, March 12, just after 3 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol said John A. McBride, 43, of Lake Oswego was responsible for running a red light southbound on U.S. Highway 97 at West Wapato Road.

His 2014 Ford Escape crashed into a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Narceaseus Fiander, 34, of Toppenish.

Both drivers and Fiander’s passenger, 5-year-old Atttakis I. Fiander, were injured and transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima, troopers said.

Both vehicles were totaled, all three were wearing restraints and the cause is still under investigation. Charges are pending, troopers said.