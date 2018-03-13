Two doctors join Astria medical team

— Doniel Drazin, MD – Neurosurgeon and Roberto Amado-Cattaneo, MD, FACS Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeon have joined Astria Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Doniel Drazin graduated magna cum laude from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and earned a masters degree in psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He specialized in autism and neurodevelopmental disorders before receiving his medical degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, New York, and completed his Fellowship in Complex and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery at Swedish Medical Center. Dr. Drazin completed Residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Drazin will see patients at the Astria Health Center at 6101 Summitview Ave., in Yakima and will perform surgeries at Astria Sunnyside Hospital and Astria Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Roberto Amado-Cattaneo is a board certified cardio and thoracic surgeon. He has extensive training and clinical expertise to provide care in all areas of cardio and thoracic surgery. Dr. Cattaneo completed his Residency in Cardiothoracic Surgery at Oregon Health Sciences University, his General Surgery Residency at Boston University Medical Center, and his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Buenos Aires.

Dr. Cattaneo joins our outstanding CVTU / CVOR teams and will do procedures that include coronary artery by-pass surgery, aortic valve surgery, mitral valve repair and replacement, aortic aneurysm surgery, thoracic valve surgery, vascular surgery and atrial fibrillation surgery.

Dr. Cattaneo will see patients in the Medical Office Plaza, located at 111 S. 11th St. Suite 220 with vascular surgeons Dr. Michael Zammit and Dr. Mitchell Cahn.