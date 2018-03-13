WSU regents to meet in Seattle

PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents will meet for a reception and dinner with former regents, and President and First Lady Schulz.
The reception will begin 6 p.m. at the Edgewater Hotel, 2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle, Wash., Thursday, March 22.
