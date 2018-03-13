Daily Sun logo

WSU regents to meet in Seattle

The Daily Sun

As of Tuesday, March 13, 2018

PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents will meet for a reception and dinner with former regents, and President and First Lady Schulz.

The reception will begin 6 p.m. at the Edgewater Hotel, 2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle, Wash., Thursday, March 22.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS