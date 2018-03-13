Yakima man faces multiple charges after high speed chase

— Deputies got their suspect just after midnight yesterday, March 13.

James H. Jorgenson, 29, of Yakima led Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase just after midnight, Sgt. Robert Tucker said.

He appeared in Yakima County Superior Court at about 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing to face first-degree assault, third-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and driving under the influence charges.

A deputy conducted a high risk stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Branch and South Wapato roads, having received information the vehicle was reported stolen out of Yakima, Tucker said.

The deputy advised Jorgenson of the reason for the stop and asked for identification, as well as registration and insurance for the vehicle, a narrative submitted to the court said.

The driver of the vehicle chose to flee deputies, and a passenger in the vehicle bailed out.

Deputies were led in a pursuit. Wapato Police, Washington State Patrol and Yakama Nation Tribal Police assisted in the pursuit, Tucker said.

Jorgenson turned onto Progressive Road after reaching speeds near 70 mph, the narrative said.

In the 1000 block of Progressive Road, the vehicle stopped and a deputy began to exit his patrol vehicle, Tucker said. At that point, Jorgenson used the stolen vehicle to ram the patrol vehicle.

The stolen vehicle high centered, but Jorgenson continued to attempt to ram the deputy’s vehicle, Tucker said.

The deputy’s narrative said the stolen vehicle was lodged on top of the patrol vehicle.

Having no further success in his attempts to cause additional damage, Jorgenson got out of the stolen vehicle and took a fighting stance, the narrative said.

He did not comply with commands from deputies at the scene and the deputy “… delivered a stop kick to the area of James’ midsection, which caused him to double over,” the narrative said.

“I then attempted to escort James to the ground, utilizing an arm-bar technique,” the deputy said.

Jorgenson resisted further and began swinging his fist. He also attempted to bite the deputies, Tucker said.

The narrative said Deputy Garcia was bitten, but Jorgenson did not break through the skin.

The struggle between the deputies and Jorgenson continued, leading to Deputy D. Perez using his Taser twice to subdue the suspect.

Jorgenson was taken into custody and deputies learned he was on pre-trial release for a similar offense, Tucker said.

When the deputy spoke to the passenger, he learned the man jumped out because he didn’t want to be involved in the criminal actions of Jorgenson.