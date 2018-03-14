Daily Sun logo

ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

As of Wednesday, March 14, 2018

ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE hursday, March 22, 2018

Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.

Auto Bone Yard

406 South Division

Toppenish, WA 98948

(509) 865-3820

2014 NISS SENTRA AWF9971WA

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 14, 2018

