Annual Carmen Johnson Memorial Basketball Tournament this weekend

— In an effort to help unite the community, family members and friends of the late Carmen Johnson are hosting the Fourth Annual Carmen Johnson Memorial Basketball Tournament.

The hoop tourney will be staged at Mabton High School with games to begin at 8 a.m. each day.

The two-day tournament, Johnson’s father – Johnny Gusby — said, is designed to bring together community residents for a good cause.

“We’re promoting non-violence, as well as physical activity for healthy minds and bodies,” Gusby said. “Alcohol and drugs are prohibited.”

Johnson was shot and killed on Dec. 15, 2013 while attempting to break up a fight just prior to his 21st birthday. Well liked in the community of Mabton, he played basketball while in high school.

At the tournament, there will be a raffle for a MAC Cosmetics basket valued at $250.

The Greater Mabton Association is also partnering with the class of 2018, which will be providing concessions in an effort to raise money for its senior trip.

The basketball tournament features 12 teams from as far away as Montana. Local teams from Mabton, Grandview and White Swan, as well as several other Yakima Valley players, are taking part.

The money raised at the basketball tourney, Gusby said, will be used to provide a scholarship for a graduating senior. Some of the funds will also be given to the Greater Mabton Association, which helps sponsor local events in the small community.