Kennewick man to serve 10 years in federal prison for child pornography possession

— Wayne Lee Lafferty, 53, of Kennewick was sentenced after having pleaded guilty on October 24, 2017 to possession of child pornography.

Senior United States District Judge Edward F. Shea sentenced Lafferty to a 10-year prison term , to be followed by 15 years of court supervision after he is released from federal prison. Lafferty will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Information disclosed during court proceedings revealed a Homeland Security Investigations agent was conducting an online undercover investigation relating to the distribution of child pornography. During that investigation, an IP address affiliated with Lafferty and his residence was identified as distributing images of child pornography. Law enforcement agents obtained a federal search warrant for Lafferty’s residence.

Law enforcement agents with Homeland Security and Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed the search warrant at Lafferty’s residence and seized electronic devices, including a computer. During a forensic examination, agents identified more than 47,000 images and video files of child pornography.

The child pornography on Lafferty’s electronic devices included images of infants and toddlers, as well as sadistic and masochistic conduct. When interviewed by law enforcement, Lafferty admitted he started viewing child pornography on his computer, after his supervision by the Washington State Department of Corrections for a prior state conviction for possession of child pornography ended.

During the sentencing hearing, Shea addressed the psychological consequences suffered by the minor victims depicted in the images possessed by Lafferty, as detailed in victim impact statements submitted to the court. He categorized Lafferty’s criminal conduct as a “concerning pattern of behavior that has gone on for years” and his history as “consistent with a person who has a fundamental core problem with child pornography,” despite a prior state conviction and treatment for a similar offense.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Joseph H. Harrington said, “The court’s sentence should serve as a warning to those criminals who possess child pornography – they will be actively pursued by federal and state law enforcement officers.”

This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the United States Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.