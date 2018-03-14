Kettner named interim CEO at Eastern State Hospital Current CEO Dorothy Sawyer to retires at end of month

— The Department of Social and Health Services today announced that Mark Kettner will be the interim Chief Executive Officer for Eastern state Hospital effective April 1, 2018.

Kettner will be stepping into the position after current CEO, Dorothy Sawyer, retires from state service at the end of this month to pursue other opportunities.

Sawyer who has been at the helm of Eastern August 2013 and oversaw the continued journey of the hospital towards excellence, which included successful accreditation of the hospital with the Joint Commission and its passing of a full Centers for Medicaid Medicare Services survey.

Kettner brings nearly 30 years of experience working in a variety of health care settings and since 2014, has served as the Chief Administrative/Chief Financial Officer at ESH.

He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Eastern Washington University and a master's degree in business administration from Webster University.

Kettner has served on various healthcare and social service related community boards and committees over the past several years including the Empire Health Foundation Board and the Board of Trustees for Hospice of Spokane.

DSHS will be working on filling the position permanently in the near future.