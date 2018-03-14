Margaret Mary Quann Jernberg was born June 13, 1921 in Cle Elum. She peacefully passed away Jan. 25, 201,8 in Seattle.

She was the eldest of four children born to James and Grace Quann. After graduat-ing from Cle Elum High School she joined the US Navy Waves during WWII.

She met the love of her life, Ken, while serving and they were married in uni-form in 1944, at Sand Point Naval Air Station in Seattle.

They lovingly raised five children together.

Margaret worked at vari-ous jobs while raising her children but found her true calling when she went to work as a teacher's aide in special education classes in Sunnyside.

She was a good gardener, wonderful cook, and Hum-mel collector and had many treasured family members with four legs.

She delighted in her chil-dren, grandchildren and es-pecially her great-grandchildren who called her “GG.” Her nieces were her special joy and she enjoyed their visits immensely. She was a good friend to many and always had a cheerful, positive attitude. She will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her daughter Kay Godefroy (Jane) and her son Jim (Mary Jo), son Dan Mulderig, grandchildren Guy and Andy Godefroy, Sean and Travis Jernberg, Karyna Hamilton, Jodie and Jeremy Mulderig, Jamee Morehead; great-grandchildren Amber, Hailey, Miranda, Brianna, Daniel, Aida, Maren, Kelsay, Cameron, Hunter, Ryan, Madison, Heath, Kacee, Jacee, Aaron and Evan. She is also survived by many members of the Quann clan as well as her many treas-ured friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ken, her sons, Ken Jr. and Wayne, sister Kate and brothers Tom and Jim.

Her funeral was held at St James Cathedral on

Thursday, Feb. 22.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to Treehouse 2100 24th Ave., S. Suite 200, Seattle, WA 98144-4643.

Sign Margaret's guest book at www.Legacy.com