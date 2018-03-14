PMH staff offer free colon cancer screenings

PROSSER — With colo-rectal cancer as the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, PMH Medical Center is offering free colon cancer pre-screenings beginning Thursday, (March 15) at the PMH Surgical Group, 820 Memorial St Suite 3.
The pre-screenings are an opportunity for community members to take a proactive approach to reducing their risk for developing the dis-ease during National Colo-rectal Cancer Awareness Month, a hospital spokes-person said.
Colorectal cancer – com-monly referred to as colon cancer – affects both men and women but remains highly preventable through screening.
Men and women ages 50-75 years should be screened regularly. Colonoscopies are the common and most ef-fective colon cancer screen-ing option.
“Colon cancer begins with small abnormal growths in the colon that, in time, can become cancerous. Fortu-nately, we have the knowledge to help people protect themselves if they are proactive about reducing their risk with regular screen-ings,” PMH General Surgeon Shabnam Chaugle, MD, said.
He will give a free com-munity health presentation about colon cancer and col-orectal health from 6-7 p.m. March 20 at PMH White-head Conference Room.
He said early colon cancer often doesn’t show symp-toms, but warning signs to monitor include blood in stool, a change in bowel habits, stomach discomfort or gas pains, unexplained weight loss and chronic fa-tigue.
Chaugle will provide free colon cancer pre-screenings from 3-4:45 p.m. every Monday and Thursday at PMH Surgical Group, 820 Memorial St., Ste. 3.
The free consultations do not include a physical exam or colonoscopy; rather, the consultations are a health assessment to determine the risk of an individual devel-oping colon cancer and the appropriateness for colonos-copy. Both men and women may participate.
Call 509-786-5599 to schedule a pre-screening.
To reserve a place at the community colorectal health presentation call 509-786-6601.
