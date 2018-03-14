Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
MARCH 13
Wanted person on West Second Street.
Suspicious activity on Broadway Drive.
Malicious mischief on Powell Street.
Animal problem on West Fifth Street.
Welfare check on East Second Street.
Resident dispute at Division Street and East Wine Country Road.
Traffic office on Avenue A.
Parking problem on Grandridge Road.
Juvenile problem at Velma Avenue and King Street.
Informational call on Broadway Drive.
Resident complaint on Division Street.
Parking problem on West Second Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on West Second Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Suspicious activity on Appleway Road.
MARCH 14
Informational call on West Second Street.
Suspicious activity on Hillcrest Road.
Suspicious activity on West Main Street.
GRANGER POLICE
MARCH 13
Livestock incident on Second Avenue.
MABTON POLICE
MARCH 13
Informational call on North Sixth Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
MARCH 13
Runaway juvenile on McClain Drive.
Traffic hazard on Irving Avenue.
Animal noise on South 11th Street.
Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.
Mental subject on Grant Avenue.
Assist agency on Waneta Road.
Vehicle theft on South Ninth Street.
Wanted person on Homer Street.
Suicidal person on South 16th Street.
Assault on Cemetery Road.
Traffic hazard at North Ninth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.
Vehicle prowl on East Lincoln Avenue.
Animal problem on East Harrison Avenue.
Assault on East Lincoln Avenue.
Disorderly conduct on Saul Road.
Malicious mischief on Louise Way.
Assist agency on East Blaine Avenue.
Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.
Business alarm on Gregory Avenue Extension.
Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.
MARCH 14
Suspicious activity on South Seventh Street.
Traffic offense at South 15th Street and East Jackson Avenue.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
MARCH 13
Traffic stop at Yakima Valley Highway and Buena Road, Zillah.
Resident assist on Franks Road, Sunnyside.
Suspicious activity on Highland Drive, Zillah.
Crash on Buena Road, Zillah.
Theft on Chase Road, Grandview.
Residential alarm on Roza Drive, Zillah.
WAPATO POLICE
MARCH 13
Informational call on West Elizabeth Street.
Assist agency at West Wapato Road and Higgins Lane.
MARCH 14
Resident assist on South Wapato Avenue.
ZILLAH POLICE
MARCH 13
Suspicious activity on Meade Drive.
