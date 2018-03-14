Prosser man injured in crash

— A local man was injured Tuesday, March 13, after a component on his 1997 Ford F150 pickup failed and caused him to crash.

Silbestre B. Dimas, 52, of Prosser, was transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland following the 2 p.m. crash that slowed traffic in both directions on Interstate 82.

Dimas’ condition was not immediately available.

The crash occurred at 2 p.m. at Milepost 80, the Washington State Patrol said.

Dimas was westbound on the interstate when he lost control of his F150 pickup following the unidentified equipment failure, the state patrol said.

The breakage was significant enough to cause Dimas’ truck to career into the anchors of the median guardrail and overturn, the patrol said. The pickup came to rest on its wheels in the eastbound lane of the interstate.

State Department of Transportation, the patrol and local fire crews responded to the scene just east of the Grant Avenue overpass.

The both eastbound and westbound passing lanes were shut down for an investigation and cleanup. And traffic was slowed for about a half-mile in each direction.

Dimas was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors, the patrol said.

The crash is under investigations and charges may be pending, the patrol said.