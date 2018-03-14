REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NOTICE

Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) is seeking Requests for Proposals for programs that align with Yakima County's 5-Year Homeless Plan and will address the immediate needs of the homeless population in Yakima County. The deadline to apply is April 9, 2018 at 11:59 pm. Awards will be determined approximately mid-May and funding will be available July 1, 2018. The funding will be for a two-year contract period 7/1/2018 - 6/30/2020). Please note this money is available for projects, serving homeless populations only. To apply go to: https://zoomgrants.com/gprop.aspdonorid=2257.

Contact Crystal Testerman, Program Manager at 509-424-4695 or crystal.testerman@yvcog.org for questions.

