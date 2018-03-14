Speed bumps a temporary inconvenience, official says

— Motorists traversing South 11th Street behind Astria Sunnyside Hospital now must drive a little slower.

That’s because speed bumps have been installed on the stretch of roadway connecting East Edison Avenue to Tacoma Avenue.

The speed bumps were purchased by the hospital and installed by city personnel last week, Mayor Julia Hart said.

Police officers March 7 could be heard expressing surprise, via radio communications, at the addition of speed bumps.

Public Works Supervisor Shane Fisher said discussions between the hospital and city staff have taken place for about a year.

“It came as a little bit of a surprise because discussions took place about a year ago and then they (the speed bumps) appeared almost suddenly,” Hart said.

“It wasn’t communicated well when the speed bumps were installed,” City Manager Don Day added.

Fisher said the hospital, which owns property on both sides of the street, was concerned about the safety of employees crossing the road.

“There was an issue with motorists speeding,” he said.

Day said it was decided the problem is temporary, so discussions revolved around temporary solutions like portable speed humps.

“I suggested if the hospital would purchase them, the city would install them,” he said.

The hospital has also agreed to maintain the street since city plows are unable to clear it in the event of a major snowfall.

“It was a joint effort between the hospital and the city,” hospital spokeswoman Dawn O’Polka said, citing the overall concern is for staff and patient safety.

Hart and Fisher said the hospital originally considered asking the city to vacate the road, but decided that wouldn’t be the best way to deal with traffic control.

That’s because the hospital plans to move to property at Waneta and Alexander roads in the next few years.

“The speed bumps can be removed when the hospital moves its campus,” Hart said.

Day said, “I don’t believe council approval was necessary any more than speed limit signs. If it was, that’s on me.”

Speed revision signs are posted at either end of the road, and Hart said better signs are anticipated.