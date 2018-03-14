Sunnyside Fire Calls

SUNNYSIDE FIRE
MARCH 13
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation.
Patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Aid call on Waneta Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation.
Patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.
Aid call on North 16th Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Automatic alarm on Blaine Avenue. Investigated.
Lift assist on South Fourth Street.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.
Aid call on Outlook Road. No transport.
