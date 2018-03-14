Turnout mixed for walkout Mabton, Grandview students protest en mass; few protest elsewhere in lower valley

— Student participation in school walkouts this morning varied from district to district in the Lower Yakima Valley.

In Mabton, nearly all high school students left class to march downtown and rally for stricter gun-control measures. School district employees kept their distance, but monitored the safety and actions of the student protesters.

The scene was starkly different in Sunnyside and Granger, where few students turned out.

In Granger, about 20 students gathered in front of the school – there were no signs for or against gun control. But student Sebastian Estrada was outspoken on the subject.

“It’s time to stop the gun violence,” he said. “Too many innocent people are being killed.”

The small percentage — less than 10 percent — of Sunnyside High School students who participated on their campus headed to the football field, where they formed a circle for 17 minutes of silence.

The largest turnout was at Grandview Middle School, where about 600 students spent 17 minutes in silence on the field behind the school.

The mood was somber and quiet, with some students carrying signs of remembrance for the 17 people killed on a Parkland, Fla., high school campus Feb. 14, in what’s been dubbed the “Valentine’s Day Massacre.”

A few other students carried signs targeting gun laws.

Sashalee Oseguera led the effort at the middle school.

“When Parkland, Fla., happened, I was so upset,” she said after the walkout. “I wanted to do something.”

Oseguera credited the political action committee Women’s March for her decision to organize the protest.

“We want more gun control,” she said. “For me, like personally, I believe we should raise the age to 23 actually because your brain isn’t fully developed until 25.”

Between 200-300 students remained in class rather than attend the protest, school officials estimated.