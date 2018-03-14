WSU Tri-Cities apartments now accepting applications

— The apartments currently being constructed on the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus are now taking applications for when they open this fall.

The university's The Brelsford Vineyards apartments are scheduled to open in August in time for the fall semester, officials said.

The apartments are located north of the Consolidated Information Center at WSU Tri-Cities.

One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units are available with a washer and dryer and a full-sized kitchen. Other apartment complex amenities include a heated swimming pool, sports court, recreation and fitness rooms, community study rooms, a barbecue area and reserved covered parking options.

The apartments are owned by Vineyards Apartments, LLC, and operated by DABCO Property Management, which also manages several apartment complexes near the WSU Pullman main campus.

WSU Tri-Cities partnered with Corporate Pointe Developers who has formed Vineyards Apartments, LLC, and agreed to build the apartments on the university campus in an effort to provide students with an on-campus housing option. The joint venture was approved by the WSU Board of Regents.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of the WSU family in Richland,” said Corporate Pointe Developers President Duane Brelsford. “Furthermore, we are focused on providing a full-time living experience for WSU students where they can live and learn, next to the WSU campus.”

Although the apartments are not managed by WSU Tri-Cities, Chris Meiers, vice chancellor of student affairs, said the proximity of the apartments on university grounds will significantly improve access to educational resources for students on campus.

“Simply by having an on-campus housing option, students are closer to their classes, academic resources like tutoring and study spaces, as well as the library,” he said. “They are also more likely to connect with their peers on a personal level and are more encouraged to get involved in campus programming, which reinforces persistence and academic success.”