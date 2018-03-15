70 turn out for Grizzly tennis

— If seniors Art Palacios and Sebastian Gonzalez are ever to challenge for a Big Nine tennis championship, this is the year for the Grizzlies’ No. 1 double team.

Coach Macario Solis has made moves over the last two years to prepare them for a charge in the tough 4A league.

“They were very succesful their sophomore year,” playing doubles together, Solis said.

Solis split them up and had them playing singles as juniors. The idea was to get in more strokes and improve individually.

Now they are back together and, hopefully, ready to lead the team, Solis said. That team, is big, with 70 players — 44 girls — turning out.

On both teams, boys and girl, Solis will have 10 varsity and 10 junior varsity players. The remaining 30 players will have opportunities to move up the ladder through challenges.

That’s how the varsities and junior varsities were established. For this first time, Solis had a team tournament by which each of the first 20 earned their spots.

Senior Reese Campbell emerged as the No. 1 singles player for the boys. He played No. 4 last year.

“He’s been improving. He’s ready to go to the next level,” Solis said.

No. 2 singles will be Ross Laverman.

“Good game, good strokes, good tennis,” Solis said.

No. 3 singles is Reece Davis, perhaps Sunnyside’s tennis star of the future. He takes lessons from Solis in summer and works on his game. He’s a freshman who displaced several upper classmen to get to No. 3.

“He’s a really good player,” Solis said. “He can hit with upper level players. He’ll probably be No. 1 next year.”

The No. 4 spot was claimed by senior Jared Case, a third-year player.

Senior Jared Salmeron, a third-year player, and junior Derrick Escamilla, a second-year player, have been teamed at No. 2 doubles. Escamilla has a power serve and “is just a good athlete,” Solis said.

At No. 3 doubles, Solis has a diamond he found in the rough. Junior Justin Rios tranferred in from Grandview.

He is one of Solis’s summer students. He is paired with senior Justin Theobold.

Girls tennis

On the girls side, Solis has a junior at No. 1, but he laments the year she missed. She made varsity as a freshman and didn’t play as a sophomore.

“She’s got talent,” Solis said. “Even after a year off, she played her way to No 1.”

No. 2 singles will be senior Annabelle Perry. She’s a girl who’s been developing over time in the program, Solis said.

“No. 3 singles is Alexa Rodriguez, another junior who skipped her sophomore year, after playing as a freshman.

“She’s got to get her form back, but she is a lot more motivated,” Solis said.

At No. 4 singles is junior Ashley Maldonado. She could be No. 1 in a week or two. The 5-8 basketball star turned out late.

“If she had come out earlier, she probably would have been No. 1 or No.2,” Solis said.

In doubles pairings, the No. 1 girls will be junior Jennifer Montoya and sophomore Lluvia Chavez. No. 2 will be senior Erica Linde and sophomore Mariana Garcia, and No. 3 will be junior Julia Olmedo and sophomore Yuliana Godinez.

“The team has been getting much better over the years,” Solis said. “I can see the overall improvement they’ve been making.”

The Grizzlies traveled to Wenatchee yesterday, March 15. Today, the boys host Pasco, the girls travel there.