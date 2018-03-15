Antonio Solis Cardenas, 52, of Sunnyside, died March 13, 2018, at Sunnyside.

He was born Nov. 18, 1965, in Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, March 18, 2018, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 19, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

