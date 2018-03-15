Grandview teen pleads guilty to weapons possession

YAKIMA — A Grandview boy arrested Feb. 27 after police investigated threats against the high school pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm Thursday, March 15.
Daniel McGhan, 15, was sentenced by Judge Ruth Reukauf to time served — 17 days.
He must complete 40 hours community service and is on probation for 12 months.
McGhan was charged as a result of a video found while police were investigating a report of school threats.
During the investigation, police obtained permission from the parents of one of three teens — Jacob Knott, 14; John Sanders, 15; and Khalia Avalos, 15 — to look through data on a cell phone.
While reviewing photos and videos, an officer recognized McGhan’s clothing and voice, records show. His face was not shown, but he was talking about the features of a handgun in the video.
He made no mention of threats in the footage, records show.
Because McGhan is under the age of 18, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, to which he entered a guilty plea.
He was not charged in connection with the school threats, records show.
