Granger’s state runner-up only a junior

— The tennis teams here may not be big in numbers, but they could be talented enough to compete for top honors in the South Central Athletic Conference-West.

The boys will be led by No. 1 singles player Malaki Compston, who competed at state last year. He should return, coach Alfredo Cardenas said.

Trennan Slade, who played doubles at state last year, is the No. 2 singles player. He could handle the No. 1 spot if Compston were not available.

In most situations, the presence of Compston and Slade would mean two points for the Spartans. They would need to get only one point from doubles play to win matches.

But Granger has only seven boys turning out. If that doesn’t change, Granger will be forfeiting one doubles point every match.

The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Robert Berger and C.J. Middleton could be formidable. They played No. 2 last year, and both are quality athletes.

“They have a lot of potential, if they work hard,” Cardenas said.

The No. 2 doubles will have alternate combinations that will include senior Nathan Acosta, junior Alvaro Campo and senior Rafael Rocha.

Things are pretty clear for the girls team, which is 11 members strong.

The leadership will come from singles players Maya Roettger and Anabel Castillo.

Roettger, a junior who played tennis for the for the first time last year, worked her way to second place at district and into the 1A state tournament.

“She’s been putting in more time,” Cardenas said. “Things are looking up for her.”

The senior Castillo gives Granger an almost unbeatable duo at No. 1 and No. 2. She missed state by just one match last year.

There are two more quality athletes at No. 1 girls doubles. Sophie Blodgett and sophomore Kaitlin Roettger play multiple sports.

“They should be pretty tough,” Cardenas said.

According to Cardenas, the girls at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles will mostly be learning this year. No. 2 is made up of junior Mya Rodriguez and freshman Cierra Middleton. No. 3 doubles includes junior Destiny Alegria and freshman Justice Solis.