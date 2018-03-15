Greyhounds tennis thin, but with firepower

— Coach Andrew Penwell laments a big loss to graduation last spring, but his tennis cupboard is not completely empty.

Penwell’s highest expectations this year are for his singles players.

He has junior Marc Martinez slated for No. 1 duty and junior Devin Amaro planned for No. 2.

Martinez and Amaro are evenly matched, Penwell said. Their competitions have made them both better.

Because of the number of players eligible, Penwell is starting with only two doubles teams.

That has already cost the team one match this year.

No. 1 doubles will have seniors Nathan Barrientes and Abisai Mendoza. No. 2 doubles will include junior Amir Gomez and junior Agustin Cortez.

On the girls side, Alexa Rodriguez has won the No. 1 spot. Yanet Cortez is good at No. 2 singles.

However, there is a girl who could scramble things up a little.

This is the first time Penwell has seen freshman Viviana Gill. She was short eight practices of being able to play this week.

Penwell doesn’t know much about Gill. He believes she’s from India but is not sure.

He can see she has played a lot of high-level tennis.

“She’ll probably challenge for state,” Penwell said.

The No. 1 doubles grouping will be juniors Wendy Garcia and Daisy Diaz. Garcia played No. 2 doubles and Diaz some No. 3 doubles last year.

No. 2 doubles this year will have junior Birdie Espindola and senior Maria Ramos. Junior Monica Macias and Christin Alvarez will handle No. 3 doubles.