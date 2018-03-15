Knight transfers to lead Grizzlies golf team

— If it weren’t for a couple of lads who transferred in from Sunnyside Christian, Sunnyside High School probably would not make any noise in Big Nine high school golf.

Sunnyside golf schedule Date Opponent Site Time Boys March 20 Pod #1 Apple Tree 11:00 March 26 Pod #2 BlackRock 1:00 April 9 Pod #3 Wenatchee 1:00 April 16 Pod #4 Moses Lake 12:00 April 23 Pod #5 Three Lakes 1:00 April 30 Pod #6 Apple Tree 10:00 May 8 Pod #7 Yakima Elks 1:00 May 14 Districts Apple Tree 1:00 May 15 Districts Apple Tree 8:00 May 22-23 State Canyon Lakes TBD Girls March 19 Pod #1 Apple Tree 1:00 March 26 Pod #2 Wenatchee 1:00 April 10 Pod #3 Yakima Elks 1:30 April 16 Pod #4 Black Rock TBD April 26 Pod #5 Three Lakes 1:30 April 30 Pod #6 Moses Lake TBD May 7 Pod #7 Apple Tree 1:00 May 15 Districts Yakima Elks 1:00 May 22-23 State Sun Willows

Coach Saul Martinez believes both transfers could be playing well enough at end of the regular season to work their way to the state 4A tournament.

Martinez has only four boys and one girl. Teams need four players to post team scores. That means Martinez’s girl won’t win any team competitions.

That lone Grizzly girl golfer is junior Kianna Hellner Gomez. Last year was her first in golf, and she just missed the district tournament. Her low score was 108. “She is playing better,” Martinez said. “She’ll probably make it to district, at least.”

The Sunnyside Christian transfers are senior Tyler McKinney and Junior Johnny Heffron. Martinez said both will shoot in the high 70s to low 80s, with McKinney a little ahead.

Martinez believes both boys could qualify state. All they need to do is prepare for tough competition every time out, going from the 1B to 4A level.

The two boys who will give the Grizzlies the ability to post team scores are freshmen Abriel Loera and Pete Canales. Loera has played a little golf on his own, but this will be his first year of competitive golf. Canales is brand new to golf.

“They’ve got some learning to do, learn the game, learn the rules,” Martinez said.

Martinez is in his fourth year as the golf coach. He’s a member at Black Rock Creek. He has been on the football coaching staff, serving last year as the defensive line coach.

Competition started Monday with a Jamboree involving Grandview and Selah at Sunnyside.

The first big meet of the year will take place at Apple Tree Golf Course in West Valley on March 18. All of the Big Nine clubs will be there.

The Big Nine has peculiar scheduling setup. All teams show at the same place each week, and every home course is played.