Mabton man busted for dealing drugs

— A Mabton man is in jail today after a three-month drug investigation.

Michael Paul Alanis, 37, is being held without bail on two counts of violating the offender accountability act, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for drugs and second-degree criminal mischief, Yakima County Jail records show.

Alanis was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop initiated by the area drug task force, court records show.

The stop followed an investigation that began in January in which an undercover officer allegedly purchased illegal narcotics from Alanis on four different occasions, court records show.

In addition to the traffic stop, task force agents executed a search warrant at Alanis' home at 521 Rose St., where they located 18.9 grams of crystalline methamphetamine, a digital scale and pipes with drug residue, court records show.

Inside a baby's crib, they also found two used marijuana pipes and marijuana, court records show.

After his arrest, Alanis confessed to selling methamphetamine for the last three or four months, court records show.