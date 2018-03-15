Man arrested in connection with bowling alley shooting Sureno gang member apprehended in Redmond

— The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested a known gang member Thursday in connection with a shooting that took place March 4 outside Minda Lanes Bowling Alley in Yakima.

Clemente Morales III, 34, was arrested in Redmond for aggravated assault with a gun.

He is a known "Sureno" gang member, task force agents said.

Information was developed that Morales was hiding out in the Seattle area. So, task force agents partnered with Western Washington law enforcement to track down Morales.

Morales was swiftly and safely arrested in the 16000 block of Redmond Way and booked into the King County Jail, agents said.

U.S. Marshals Craig Thayer from Eastern Washington and Jacob Green from Western Washington said the apprehension of Morales underscored again the value, and effectiveness of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.



The ability to operate across multiple jurisdictions in apprehending violent gang members safely and expeditiously leads to safer communities, they said.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is a U.S. Marshals Service sponsored partnership.