Mustang tennis attracts 36 girls

— The Prosser girls tennis team won’t run out of players this year — 36 girls have turned out.

“This is my first (senior) class of girls in the program for four years,” coach Ruben Morales said.

Eight of those girls — may change from time to time — will make up the varsity squad, Morales said.

The rest will play junior varsity.

Junior varsity tennis is played on the same days as varsity matches, Morales said. All JV girls play doubles to get more girls onto the courts and into action at the same time.

There are seven returning varsity girls and 24 more girls with tennis experience.

“If our girls get up to speed, where they were at the end of last year, we could be in the top 3 in the CWAC,” Morales said.

The No. 1 singles player will be Karina Acosta, a junior who has played three years. She went 3-4 in the CWAC and was 2-2 at district last year.

“She got a lot of work in during the summer,” Morales said. “She should make it into the top 3.”

The No. 2 singles player will be senior Cyndal Johnson. She went 4-2 in singles play last year but played mostly doubles.

Morales sees his No. 1 doubles team of Seniors Joanna Ramos and Valeria Covarrubias in the top 4 as the season starts. They could break into the top 3 by season’s end.

No. 2 doubles will have junior Gentry Gray and senior Meagan Inions. And No. 3 doubles will be made up of Junior Rachel Blount and senior Daisy Diaz.