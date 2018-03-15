Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 14

Public service on West Second Street.

Public service on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on East Fourth Street.

Animal problem at West Fifth Street and Cherry Lane.

Resident assist at West Second Street and Grandridge Road.

Assault on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Fraud on Glen Street.

Assist agency on Carriage Court.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

MARCH 15

Business alarm on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard at North Fifth Street and Opal Avenue.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 14

Suspicious activity on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Civil matter on Fifth Street.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 14

Welfare check on Fern Street.

Abuse or neglect on B Street.

Theft on Main Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 14

Domestic call on North Avenue.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Prisoner transport on West Fifth Avenue, Ellensburg.

Code enforcement on Columbia Avenue.

Animal problem on South Hamilton Drive.

Suicidal person on South 16th Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on Jerome Avenue, Yakima.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard at Midvale Road and Port Drive.

Assist agency on South Hamilton Drive.

Suspicious activity on Sage Court.

Parking problem on North 16th Street.

Animal problem on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Picard Place.

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on South 13th Street.

Assault on Duffy Road.

Suspicious activity on Waneta Road.

Theft on North Fourth Street.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Attempt to locate on Reeves Way.

Domestic call on South 13th Street.

MARCH 15

Injury crash at West Outlook and Outlook roads, Outlook.

Traffic offense at Tacoma Avenue and South 13th Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 14

Death investigation on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Animal problem on Reeves Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Theft on Cornue Road, Zillah.

Domestic call on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Duffy Road, Sunnyside.

Resident assist on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Assault on Duffy Road, Sunnyside.

MARCH 15

Welfare check on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Injury crash at West Outlook and Outlook Roads, Outlook.

Business alarm on Emerald road, Sunnyside.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 14

Welfare check on East D Street.

Unwanted guest on East D Street.

Theft on West First Street.

Traffic stop at North Track and East Wapato roads.

Animal problem on South Wapato Road.

Suspicious activity on West First Street.

Unwanted guest on West Third Street.

Assist agency on East Wapato Road.

MARCH 15

Suspicious activity on South Wasco Avenue.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 14

Residential fire alarm on Second Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Schooley Road.

Recovered juvenile on Zillah West Road.