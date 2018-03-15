Roza begins filling main canal

— The Roza Irrigation district begam Yakima River diversions into the 95 mile long main canal today, Thursday, March 15.

The reservoir allows the canal to be primed at a point 55 miles down the system.

Water deliveries will begin by the middle of next week, District Manager Scott Revell said. Travel time from Roza Dam to the bottom of the system is more than four days.

More than 9 miles of lateral canals were piped this past winter, he said. Roza was able to use grant funds from the state and federal governments to seal the concrete in over a mile-and-a-half of concrete-lined sections of the main canal.

And more than a half-mile f Geotech canal liner was installed in terrace Heights, as well, Revell said, noting the liner reduces leakage and allows the district to be more water efficient.

Roza provides irrigation water to 72,000 acres from east Selah to Benton City, he said.