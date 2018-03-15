Seven boys turn out for Mustang golf

Prosser golf schedule Date Opponent Site Time Boys March 9 Othello Invite Othello Golf V-10:00 March 26 Grandview Boys Invite Black Rock V-9:00 April 10 League Match Black Rock V-2:30 April 16 League Match Mt. Adams V-2:30 April 18 Gamble Sands Chelan High V-11:00 April 26 League Match Lakeview Golf V-2:30 May 1 Suncadia Invite Rope Rider V-9:00 May 2 League Match Black Rock V-2:30 May 14 Districts Lakeview Golf V-10:00 May 22-23 Championships Columbia Point V-TBD Golf April 19 Gamble Sands Chelan High V-11:00 March 9 Hanford Invite Horn Rapids V-9:15 March 16 Wenatchee Valley Highlander V-1:00 March 29 Joe Lenburg Golf Invite Apple Tree V-10:00 April 12 League Match Yakima Elks V-1:00 April 17 League Match Black Rock V-2:30 April 26 League Match Ellensburg V-2:30 May 1 League Match Mt. Adams V-2:30 May 9 Grandview Girls Invite Black Rock V-9:00 May 15 Districts Black Rock V-9:00 May 22-23 Championships Horn Rapids V-TBD

— Coach Andy Hall has seven boys with which to work this year, and all of them are competing for a spot among the four that score.

Central Washington Athletic Conference teams may take six players to matches, but only the Top 4 are counted in team scoring.

The Mustangs will be led by junior Daniel Fitzgerald. He averaged 82 last year and played at district.

“He’s tall, lanky kid. He’s a good athlete,” Hall said.

The No. 2 player could be a foreign exchange student from France. According to hall, Axel Pared-Infange has played junior golf in France and has the demeanor of a golfer. He could be shooting in the low to mid 80s by year’s end.

“He plays well,” Hall said.

The No. 3 golfer for now is senior Tyler Rodda. He averaged 100 last year, and his best round (98) came at district.

The No. 4 player will come from among four freshmen. Leading that contest in the early season is Haden Hicks.

Hicks is an athlete Hall believes will learn fast. He played varsity football and basketball. Hall believes he’ll be scoring right around 90 by the end of the regular season.

Alex Eggleston is new to the game, as are Tommy Inions and Donald Olmstead.

The Mustangs played last Friday, March 9, at a tune-up tournament at Othello Country Club. There were several area schools, including Royal, Grandview and Toppenish.

Playing 18 holes, Fitzgerald shot 91, Pared-Infange scored 94, and Haden put up a 107.

Playing nine holes, Rodda shot 59, and Eggleston scored 66.