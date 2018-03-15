State qualifier to lead Grandview golf

Grandview golf schedule Date Opponent Site Time Boys March 12 Grandview Jamboree Home 3:00 March 26 Grandview Invite Home 9:00 March 30 Joe Lenburg Invite Away 10:00 April 9 Ellensburg/Othello/Prosser Away 2:30 April 16 Prosser/Quincy/Toppenish Away 2:30 April 26 East Valley/Ephrata/Prosser Away 2:30 April 30 Wapato/Selah/Prosser Home 2:30 May 14 Districts Lakeview Golf & Country Club 10:00 May 22-23 Championships Columbia Point TBD Girls March 12 Grandview Jamboree Home 3:00 March 15 Othello Invite Away 10:00 March 29 Joe Lenburg Golf Invite Away 10:00 April 12 Othello/Prosser/Selah Away 1:00 April 17 Topppenish/Selah/Ellensburg Away 2:30 April 25 Selah/Quincy/Wapato Away 2:30 May 3 Selah/East Valley/Ephrata Home 2:30 May 9 Grandview Girls Invite Home 9:00 May 15 Districts Black Rock Creek Golf Course 9:00 May 22-23 Championships Horn Rapids TBD

— With that first name, Rocco Parrish could become a good golfer, like maybe Rocco Mediate.

The signs are there.

As a freshman last year, Parrish made it to the 2A state tournament, and he did it with style. He chipped in on the 18th hole at district to post his best score of the year — 87.

“It was at Black Rock Creek (Sunnyside), and he knew the course well,” Grandview Coach Glen Braman said.

If Parrish improves at the pace Braman expects, he should be shooting in the low-80s or high-70s when tournament time arrives.

Another player who Braman believes has a shot at state this year is junior Anjhello Ampiel. He started playing his freshman year.

The rest of the boys are in the novice category.

For the girls, Braman has three returning who are about equal in ability. They all hit quality shots, but they are inconsistent.

“They make a lot of good shots, but they still have that hole or two when they shoot a high score,” Braman said.

Senior Marlene Castilleja is the leader of the group. This is her fourth year in the program. Senior Krystal Bravo has been in the program four years, and junior Marin Bender is experiencing her third year.

“If all three of them can reduce their score by 10 strokes, they’ll have a shot at state,” Braman said.