Stewart played at state last year

— Because of Jake Stewart, Granger officially has a golf team. He represented the team at the 1A state tournament last year and could go again.

Stewart’s coach is Mark Nelson of Zillah. He plays with the Zillah team, but he plays under the Granger banner.

Nelson said Stewart shot in he 80s last year and should be in the high 70s to low 80s this year.

The question with Stewart is how good he might be had started golfing earlier in life. Last year was his first of competitive golf, and he made it to state in dramatic fashion.

At the end of district, Stewart was tied with two other boys for the final ticket to state. It had to be decided the next day in an 18-hole playoff.

The playoff didn’t end at 18. Stewart had go 20 holes to win.

Stewart said he “poked” at the game the summer between eighth and ninth grade. He started playing other sports in high school and set golf aside.

Last year, Stewart assessed his chances of making to state in track and decided he “wasn’t that fast.” He turned to golf and went to state. He’d like to repeat the experience.

“I’m better now than I was at the same time last year,” he said.

Stewart plays the Zillah schedule. His first competition will be Wapato, Toppenish and Zillah at the Mt. Adams Country Club.