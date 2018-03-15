Daily Sun logo

Sunnyside Fire Calls

By Jennie McGhan

As of Thursday, March 15, 2018

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

MARCH 14

Automatic alarm on Tacoma Avenue. False alarm.

Basic life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Basic life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to a residence.

Aid call on Duffy Road. Two patients transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

MARCH 15

Motor vehicle crash at North Outlook and Outlook roads, Outlook. Two patients transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

