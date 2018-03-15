Sunnyside Fire Calls

SUNNYSIDE FIRE
MARCH 14
Automatic alarm on Tacoma Avenue. False alarm.
Basic life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Basic life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to a residence.
Aid call on Duffy Road. Two patients transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
MARCH 15
Motor vehicle crash at North Outlook and Outlook roads, Outlook. Two patients transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
