Sunnyside man arrested after stabbing uncle Victim was stabbed in chest, back and chin

— A local man is being held in the Yakima County Jail after stabbing his uncle at least four times late Wednesday night.

Jose Manuel Garza, 33, is being held without bail for first-degree assault, jail records show. He appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught on Thursday, March 15, afternoon.

According to charging documents, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sunnyside police were called to a rural home at 60 Duffy Road for an assault in progress.

Alma Lopez called 911 and told dispatchers that Garza, a nephew, was trying to kill her husband, Francisco Mendez, court records show. Lopez requested law enforcement and an ambulance immediately.

The incident began when Garza had asked his aunt and uncle for money for gas, court records show. When they refused, he went to the kitchen, grabbed a large butcher knife, went outside and began stabbing his Mendez, court records show.

Garza stabbed his uncle twice in the chest, and once each in the back and chin, court records show. Lopez called 911.

She managed to halt the attack by hitting Garza in the head with a rock, records show, noting Garza fled when he heard sirens approaching.

Law enforcement officers arriving on-scene found the victim also had defensive wounds to his hands.

Garza was found hiding under a truck in a neighboring yard and taken into custody, court records show.