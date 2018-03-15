Three state golfers return to Zillah team

Zillah golf schedule Date Opponent Site Time Boys March 6 Jamboree - Wahluke Desert Aire 2:00 March 20 Toppenish/Wapato Mt. Adams 3:00 March 26 Grandview Invite Black Rock Creek 9:00 March 30 Davis Tournament Apple Tree 9:00 April 12 Warden/Wahluke Desert Aire 1:00 April 16 Royal/Goldendale Royal City 1:00 April 18 Chelan Invite Gamble Sands 11:00 April 24 LaSalle/CleElum Mt. Adams 1:00 April 30 Naches/CP/H-land Mt. Adams 1:00 May 17 Districts Suncadia 8:30 May 22-23 State Spokane TBD Girls March 6 Jamboree - Wahluke Desert Aire 2:00 March 20 Toppenish/Wapato Mt. Adams 3:00 March 29 Davis Tournament Apple Tree 9:00 April 12 Warden/Wahluke Desert Aire 1:00 April 16 Royal/Goldendale Royal City 1:00 April 18 Chelan Invite Gamble Sands 11:00 April 19 Highland Invite Suntides 10:00 April 24 LaSalle/CleElum Mt. Adams 1:00 April 30 Naches/CP/H-land Mt. Adams 1:00 May 8 Sub-Districts Sun Willows 12:00 May 10 Sub-Districts Desert Aire 12:00 May 17 Districts Suncadia 8:30 May 22-23 State Spokane TBD

— Leopard golf coach Mark Nelson welcomed 10 boys and three girls to turnouts this year, and he’s hopeful he’ll have an entire boys team at 1A state this spring.

It could be that Zillah needs to find only one quality golfer to do that.

There are already three.

Senior Harvey Sealock and juniors Cole and Connor Belton played at state last year. The way they’ve been improving through the years, there is no reason they should not repeat.

Nelson expects all three to shoot below 80 consistently. They all played in the high 70s and low 80s last year.

The fourth player to be among the scoring group will come from among five juniors and two sophomores.

The juniors include Ethan Ritchie, Jase Lang, Brennan DeRuyter, Bobby Bartz and Conrad Scheler. The sophomores are Colby Moore and Colby Prado. Nelson’s three girls are senior Mia Hernandez and sophomores Samantha Sealock and Lauren Jones. Nelson said district is a possibility for all three.

The Leopards start March 20 with Toppenish and Wapato at the Mount Adams Country Club.