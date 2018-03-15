Toppenish golf team faces building year

— Coach Eric Inions is happy with the turnout for golf. It’s sort of a building year for the Wildcats, and has 11 boys and eight girls from which to build.

Toppenish golf schedule Date Opponent Site Time Boys March 9 Othello Invite Away V-10:00 March 19 Naches Valley Home V-2:30 March 20 Wapato Away V-2:30 March 26 Grandview Invite Away V-9:00 March 30 Joe Lenburg Invite Away V-10:00 April 9 Wapato Away V-2:30 April 16 Toppenish Home V-2:30 April 24 Selah Away V-1:00 April 30 Othello Away V-2:30 May 10 Ephrata Away V-1:00 May 14 Districts Away V-10:00 May 22-23 Championships Away TBD Girls March 15 Othello Invite Away V-10:00 March 19 Naches Valley Home V-2:30 March 20 Wapato Away V-2:30 March 29 Joe Lenburg Invite Away V-10:00 April 10 Quincy Away V-2:30 April 17 Ellensburg Away V-2:30 April 24 East Valley (Yakima) Away V-2:30 May 1 Toppenish Home V-2:30 May 9 Grandview Invite Away V-9:00 May 15 Districts Away V-10:00 May 22-23 Championships Away TBD

“Every year (5) since I've been here, we’ve jumped in numbers,” Inions said.

There is only one 2A state tournament player from last year. Junior Brianna Sampson will lead seven teammates in the sport. Most of them are new.

Sampson’s average score last year was 115, Inions said. Her goal this year is 105 or lower.

The rest of the Wildcat girls are new. The one Inions sees with the best chance to make it to state is junior Jackie Luna.

Luna knows what it takes to win, having finished third at heavyweight at the state girls wrestling tournament. Inions expects her to shoot 115 or lower by the end of the season.

Sophomore Alexis Gonzalez played last year, averaging 120. She’ll improve, Inions said.

On the boys side of things, there is no one yet who will threaten to go to state. Inions’ highest hopes are pinned to senior Martin Cueva.

Not because of his golf but because of his personality and demeanor.

“He’s just the nicest kid; he’s always smiling,” Inions said.

“I would take a whole team of him.”

Inions believes Cueva should be a much better golfer than he is, but didn’t play last off-season. His low last year was 90. His goal for this year its to break 80.

Another boy who could improve vastly this year is junior Joaquin Gonzalez. Inions hopes he’ll drop to the low 90s.

“He’s the best ball striker I’ve coached in a while,” Inions said.

Osmar Alavarez is a sophomore for whom Inions sees a golf future. Inions expects to be shooting consistently in the 90s.

A couple of newcomers who could surprise this year are Armando Trujillo and Jesus Jimenez.

The Wildcats will open the season on March 20 against Wapato, Zillah and Granger at Mount Adams Country Club off U.S. Highway 97.