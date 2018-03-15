Toppenish man to serve 78 months in federal prison

— United States District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. sentenced a Toppenish man to 78 months, which is 6.5 years, in federal prison after he entered a guilty plea for involuntary manslaughter.

The prison term will be followed by a three-year term of court supervision after Nolan Patrick John III, 25, is released from federal prison.

John entered the plea Dec. 6, 2017.

During court proceedings, the court was informed Yakama Nation Police Officers responded on March 26, 2017 to a dispatch call to a residence in Wapato, in the exterior boundaries of the Yakama Nation.

Officers knocked on the door and a male, later identified as Nolan Patrick John III, answered.

Officers saw another male, covered in blood, lying motionless on the floor. Blood spatter was on the wall of the residence.

John stated that he beat up the male. The victim did not respond to verbal communication, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation responded and observed John had injuries to his hands, but did not have any injuries to his body.

Investigators also observed the victim had no injuries to his hands.

When interviewed by the investigators, John stated he began fighting with the victim after an altercation involving John’s mother, John and the victim arose.

After the fight, John noticed the victim was not breathing, so he attempted CPR and called 911.

Law enforcement officers observed that the victim’s blood was on John’s hands and clothing, and John did not have any defensive wounds.

In a subsequent interview with FBI, John stated everyone at the residence was drinking, and he started wrestling with the victim after the victim got into an argument with John’s mother.

John stated the victim did now know how to fight and he kicked the victim in the face while they were on the ground. John admitted the fight got out of control.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Mendoza described John’s conduct as a “brutal attack” and commented on the pain John caused the victim, the victim’s family, and John’s own family.