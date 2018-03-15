Two Lower Yakima Valley educators finalists for Eisenhower Principal

— One of two Lower Yakima Valley school districts may lose an educator to Eisenhower High School.

Community members and media have been invited to meet Grandview School District Executive Director of Attendance and Assessment Mike Closner and Wapato Principal Eric Diener, who are finalists for Eisenhower’s principal position.

The meeting is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 19, in Eisenhower’s auditorium.

Closner has served in the Grandview School District since 1996. He started his career there as a marketing teacher at Grandview High School.

In 2007, Closner was named the school’s principal, and the second semester of 2015-16 was chosen as the School District’s executive director of teaching and learning. His title changed at the beginning of the current school year.

He misses the daily interaction with students.

“I miss standing at the door each morning, greeting them,” Closner said, explaining his reasons for seeking the position at Eisenhower.

Diener started his career as a teacher in Highland. During the 13 years working there, he also was a football coach and athletic director.

In 2008, he was selected as the assistant principal at Granger High School. He worked there two years before taking the vice principal job at Wapato High School.

In 2011, Diener was named acting principal and has been serving as principal since the fall of that year.

Once selected as principal at Eisenhower, either Closner or Diener will start his new position July 1.