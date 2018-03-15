Wildcat booters win two

— At home or on the road, the Wildcat soccer team looked very good to open the season, knocking off 3A Kennewick, 3-0, at home March 10 and 3A Rogers at Spokane March 13.

Coach Uriel Gonzalez was more than pleased. He expected to win but not necessarily to dominate.

Toppenish scored twice in the first half against Kennewick, and the Lions couldn’t counter against the tough Wildcat defense.

Freshman Rivaldo Ceja opened the scoring in the 25th minute with an assist from Moises Mancillas. Toppenish scored again about four minutes later off the foot of Cristobal Cervantes.

Mancillas added a goal in the 77th minute.

Rogers must have wearied of the name Cervantes at Joe Albi Stadium. Cristobal Cervantes scored in the first half, and Diego Cervantes scored in the second half.

Toppenish scored first, in the 20th minute. Rogers converted a penalty kick in the 39th minute to tie at 1-1.

Mancillas gave the lead back to Toppenish in the 45th minute. Five minutes later Diego Cervantes scored to advance the lead to 3-1. Cristobal Cervantes closed out the scoring in the 65th minute.

Keeper Alex Villafan recorded 2 saves.