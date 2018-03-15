Wildcat boys tennis will contend Toppenish girls to be led by singles players

— The Toppenish boys have been contenders just about every one of Kelli Carter’s 16 years as tennis coach.

You can expect more of the same this year. Carter said her boys have a good shot at second place in the Central Washington Athletic Conference, behind mighty Selah.

But she’s not conceding first place even after a 5-0 non-league pasting by the Vikings to open the season last week. She said the outing gave her and her boys a good look at Selah.

“Sometimes, the difference between winning and losing is the match-ups,” Carter said. “Next time we’ll know the best match-ups.”

“If we’re playing our best tennis, there’s a good chance we can challenge,” Carter added.

Toppenish hosted East Valley yesterday, March 15, and will travel to Wapato March 20.

One of the reasons for Carter’s optimism is experienced seniors (6) and Cracker Jack freshmen (2) on the varsity.

“I have a very strong, mid-level group.” Carter said. “The top JV players are very strong.”

Because she works the match-ups, the varsity assignments can change often. But the general line-up will have senior Parker Reynold at No. 1 singles and senior Eliab Garza at No. 2 singles. They teamed at No. 1 doubles last year.

“They really equal; either one could play No. 1 singles,” Carter said. “They missed regionals by one match last year.”

The No. 1 doubles this year has Josue Garcia and Jesus Barragan.

Girls tennis

Girls tennis coach Rob Bjur had 40 candidates this, but he says the team is rather young and inexperienced.

The strength of the team, Bjur said, will be singles play. Junior Savannah Maltos and Mararita Aguilera are his most advanced players, working at No. 1 doubles last year.

“They are fairly evenly matched,” Bjur said.

Maltos is in the No. 1 position and Aguiler at No. 2, but they could interchange.

“The doubles players are all pretty much new,” Bjur said.

So far, Bjur has named two of the duos. Sophomore Berenice Hernandez and junior Arissa Diaz will be in the No. 1 slot.

The No. 2 slot will be filled by junior Lilly Wesley and sophomore Julia Romero. Several girls are still in a battle for No. 3 doubles.