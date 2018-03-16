Arbor Day festival set

YAKIMA — The annual Arbor Day Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21 at the Yakima Arboretum grounds, 1401 Arboretum Drive.
There will be hands-o learning activities and displays. Plus, more than 600 participate in the “Be a Tree Champion” event will have an opportunity to take home a tree to plant in honor of Arbor Day, Participants are encouraged to bring an reusable bag to tote home all the materials gathered at the event.
