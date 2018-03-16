Celebrating 36 Years of Cultural Unity

— The Wapato Middle School will host its 36th Annual Cultural Unity Fair from 4:30-7 p.m. March 29 at Wapato Middle School, 1309 Kateri Lane.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate the diverse and rich cultures of the Yakima Valley.

The event features foods from the many different cultures that make up the region. Some of the ethnic foods included are In-dian Fry Bread, Salm-on, Pansit, Lumpia, Ta-cos, Cinnamon Rolls, Pizza, Baklava and the Cheese Zombies. Adult cooks from the various cultures combine to provide this culinary feast.

Advance ticket sales start March 20. Tickets can be purchased in ad-vance in the Wapato Middle School office located at in Wapato from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. They are also available at the door the evening of the event.

In exchange for each ticket, participants re-ceive food tokens that can be used to sample the various foods.



In addition to the ex-cellent food there is some good entertain-ment. Various cultural dances will be per-formed by the Middle School students and staff.